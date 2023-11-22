Top 10 most controversial Hindi films on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Ugly, directed by Anurag Kashyap, delves into the case of a missing girl whose terrible destiny becomes clear while exposing the darker side of human nature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat also created a lot of buzz for its presentation of the queen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 2005, the highly regarded Indian movie Parzania was released. The film narrates the true, heartbreaking story of a Parsi family during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Under Aijaz Khan's direction, Hamid It depicts the touching tale of a young child whose father disappears in the volatile region of Kashmir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nagesh Kukunoor's 2014 film Lakshmi is certain to leave a lasting impression on audiences. A teenage girl, played by Monali Thakur, is thrust into the harsh and sinister world of prostitution in this gripping drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The compelling narrative of the Indian-German drama Qissa centers on a Sikh man's desire for a male child against the backdrop of the post-partition era.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tahaan, directed by Santosh Sivan, similarly examines the effects of terrorism on the lives and minds of innocent people, much like The Kerala Story did.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Layla M, the story follows a young Moroccan-born Dutch woman who rebels against her family and education and becomes a radicalized Islamist in Amsterdam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The daring film Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women, written and directed by Manish Jha, addresses male chauvinism, female infanticide, and gender inequality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the life of writer and activist Sushmita Banerjee, Escape From Taliban, starring Manisha Koirala, is adapted from her memoir Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou (A Kabuliwala’s Bengali Wife; 1997).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur 3 and other upcoming crime web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT