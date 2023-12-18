Top 10 most controversial movies ever to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Padmaavat faced extreme backlash due to a variety of different reasons, with the main one being the bad portrayal of Queen Padmavati.

The Kashmir Files was accused of distorting history and promoting Islamophobia. On Zee5.

PK, a movie about the people who blindly follow religion and are willing to believe anything in the name of it. On Netflix.

Another movie that was related to religion in India was OMG and that as well turned out to be controversial. On Netflix.

The Dirty Picture released in 2011 was ahead of its time as the country wasn’t ready to see such things on the big screen. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Udta Punjab faced controversies as it glorified the use of drugs which would hurt the youth of India. On Prime Video.

Jodhaa Akbar attracted a lot of controversy due to hurting the sentiments of Rajputs and not being historically accurate. On Netflix.

The story of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen attracted a lot of negative attention towards it, released in 1994. On Prime Video.

Bajirao Mastani was another movie that was blamed for portraying history inaccurately and the character of Baajirao itself among others. On JioCinema.

Fanna, starring Aamir Khan wasn’t received well because the actor was supporting Narmada Bachao Andolan at the time. On Prime Video.

