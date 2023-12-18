Top 10 most controversial movies ever to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Padmaavat faced extreme backlash due to a variety of different reasons, with the main one being the bad portrayal of Queen Padmavati.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files was accused of distorting history and promoting Islamophobia. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK, a movie about the people who blindly follow religion and are willing to believe anything in the name of it. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another movie that was related to religion in India was OMG and that as well turned out to be controversial. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture released in 2011 was ahead of its time as the country wasn’t ready to see such things on the big screen. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab faced controversies as it glorified the use of drugs which would hurt the youth of India. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar attracted a lot of controversy due to hurting the sentiments of Rajputs and not being historically accurate. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen attracted a lot of negative attention towards it, released in 1994. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani was another movie that was blamed for portraying history inaccurately and the character of Baajirao itself among others. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fanna, starring Aamir Khan wasn’t received well because the actor was supporting Narmada Bachao Andolan at the time. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Christmas 2023: A look back at the most gorgeous celeb X'Mas trees to deck up your home
Find Out More