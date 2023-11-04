Top 10 most controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Aashram left hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Watch on MX Player.
A scene from Tandav showcases Lord Shiva's statements about azaadi and people suggested a ban. Available on Prime.
Sikh and Gorkha communities were on the verge of banning Paatal Lok on the grounds of the inappropriate portrayal of communities. Available on Prime.
Indian Matchmaking is about arranged marriage setups that sparked several controversies. Watch on Netflix.
A scene in Sacred Games showed Saif Ali Khan tossing his kada in water which made the Sikh community upset. Watch on Netflix.
A Suitable Boy shows a kissing scene between a Hindu woman and a Muslim boy and left netizens upset. Watch on Netflix.
Bombay Begums promoted child sex and drug abuse. Watch on Netflix.
Raju said that the series contains untrue information about him that will damage his reputation. Watch on Netflix.
Mirzapur has been accused of depicting the state of Uttar Pradesh destructive. Watch on Prime.
Hansmukh left lawyers offended by how they were presented in the show. Watch on Netflix.
