Top 10 most difficult Indian directors to work with
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a task master and is known for creating moments of magic on the big screens. He is a perfectionist.
Farhan Akhtar has left everyone inspired about his work ethic and is quite disciplined on sets.
SS Rajamouli is a passionate director who requires perfection in work.
Sooraj Barjatya is a family entertainer who knows has clarity of his work.
Anurag Kashyap is particular about his work and is quite punctual.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for creating movies on unique topics. So, if you have that X factor and can give dedicated time to your character, then you can work with him.
Prashant Neel's work has strong social and political message. He loves to explore the unsaid topics with utmost clarity.
If you want to work with Rohit Shetty, one needs to be a fitness freak and love for action is a must.
Mani Ratnam is known for making epic films with unique storyline and working with him requires sheer dedication.
S Shankar typically deals with contemporary social issues and is brilliant in his work.
