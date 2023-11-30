Top 10 most disturbing Hindi movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Among the most disturbing movies is Badlapur starring Varun Dhawan. It is a revenge drama on JioCinema.
Ajji movie on Amazon Prime Video is about an elderly woman seeking revenge from those who raped her granddaughter. It is nerve-wrecking.
Controversial film The Kashmir Files is on Zee5. The movie is about the sufferings of the Kashmiri pandits.
Matrubhoomi is a shocking tale of a father who buys a woman to satisfy his and his sons needs. It is on YouTube.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha is a disturbing tale of technology invading people's privacy. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video narrates the story of Phoolan Devi who suffered many atrocities since childhood.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is about a disturbed serial killer whose madness sees no limits. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Talvar movie on Disney+Hotstar is about Arushi murder case that shocked the nation.
Black Friday movie on Disney+Hotstar is about the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and the shocking investigation that followed.
Haider has the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. Shahid Kapoors movie is on Netflix.
Holding extremely graphic violent scenes, Titli is also on the list. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
