Top 10 most disturbing Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
All of us are Dead on Netflix will keep you haunted for days. The web series is for all the zombie lovers who love the thrill.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Oldboy on Amazon Prime Video is quite disturbing. It is about a man who is held captive and tortured for years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound series is on Netflix. The series is about supernatural beings sending humans to hell.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game on Netflix is among the most popular ones. The shocking games gave nightmares to many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nightmare Teacher on Viki is also quite famous. Mysterious events take place in a school after the arrival of a new teacher.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bedevilled is on YouTube. Starring Seo Young-hee, the story is of a girl who is treated as a slave in an remote island. She rises up to seek brutal revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silenced on Netflix is about deaf students being sexually assaulted by staff of school. It will leave you shaken.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strangers from Hell on Amazon Prime Video is a disturbing tale of young people sharing a house with a serial killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How far can one go to seek revenge? The Glory on Netflix is a must watch who love revenge dramas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil on Amazon Prime Video is yet another K-drama with a shocking twist. A secret agent is on a look out for a psychopath killer in this one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Save Me is about a dark religious cult with a shocking secret. The story is of Han Sang-hwan trying to save a young girl from this cult.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's web series Sweet Home is about humans turning into monsters wrecking havoc all over.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Bollywood stars who suffered from mental health problems
Find Out More