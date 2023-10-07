Top 10 most disturbingly funny dark comedy films to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Here is a look at Top 10 most disturbingly dark comedy films on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms which are not for the faint - hearted

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

7 Khoon Maaf

Priyanka Chopra, Vishal Bhardwaj's film is available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Risky Business

You can watch this 80s' Tom Cruise film on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fargo

This movie is available for rent on Prime Video. Frances McDormand won an Oscar for this

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Girl Next Door

A student walks in love with an actress from adult entertainment industry. The movie is on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

World's Greatest Dad

Robin Williams has done a great job in this movie. You can watch it on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Bruges

This wild comedy starring Colin Farrell and Ralph Fiennes is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Assassination Nation

This epic dark comedy is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton

Rajkummar Rao's Newton is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Promising Young Woman

This movie on Prime Video is a delicious fresh take on revenge

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ingrid Goes West

This comedy movie on Prime Video has dark undertones

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American Psycho

This Christian Bale film is there on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office; here's how

 

 Find Out More