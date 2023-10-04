Halloween 2023: Top 10 most dreaded Halloween-themed movies on OTT for your binge list

These Halloween-themed films on OTT guarantee chills, thrills and a few screams.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (Netflix)

Two friends unknowingly bring a ventriloquist dummy named Slappy to life in a haunted mansion.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix)

A man must save his town of Salem from a kidnapper every Halloween.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (Zee5)

A horror-comedy film about a girl who lands in the midst of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween with unexpected guests.

The Addams Family 2 (Apple TV+)

The Addams embark on a road trip and get tangled in wacky adventures.

Halloween (JioCinema)

A slasher film about a woman who comes face-to-face with a man who captivated her for years.

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

A horror film series with a mix of slasher and supernatural subgenres.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

A serial killer who wears a human skin mask arrives in a ghost town in Texas.

Hotel Transylvania 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

Van Helsing's new invention transforms monsters into humans and vice versa.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+ Hotstar)

The famous ‘This Is Halloween’ song is from this film about Pumpkin King Jack Skellington who wishes to spread the joy of Christmas.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th-century Salem on Halloween night by three kids.

