Top 10 most dreaded villians in Indian OTT movies and web series

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Bidita Bag plays the lustful murderer Saloni in Abhay 2.

Samantha Akkineni's Raji kills at will. She is an expert in hand-to-hand combat.

Paatal Lok's Hathoda Tyagi is a divisive character.

Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of Sacred Games 2.

One of the most intriguing yet sinister villains of OTT is Shubh Joshi from Asur.

A villain who is also the hero of the show, Baba Nirala is a crook who exploits the most vulnerable people of the country.

Munna Tripathi is the quintessential Bollywood hero gone wrong.

Shakaal and his crocodiles from the movie Shaan are more popular than the movie itself.

Mogambo was an iconic and memorable role played by veteran actor Amrish Puri is well-remembered for his catchphrase “Mogambo khush hua”.

Gabbar Singh is undoubtedly one of the most famous villains from Bollywood.

Bollywood movies have had the deadliest villains.

Here, have a look at the scariest villains here.

