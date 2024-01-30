Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Known for his iconic roles, Amitabh Bachchan is well-educated and holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Delhi University.

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hansraj College and a Master's degree in Mass Communications from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Aamir Khan, known for commitment to his roles, reportedly holds an engineering degree from Narsee Monjee College.

Preity Zinta has a Bachelor's degree in English Honors and a postgraduate degree in Criminal Psychology.

Parineeti Chopra boasts a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, England.

Randeep Hooda holds a degree in Marketing and a postgraduate degree in Human Resource Management.

Killer Soup actress Konkona Sen Sharma has a degree in English from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

Vidya Balan has acquired her Master's degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College.

John Abraham holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Jai Hind College. He then pursued an MBA from Narsee Monjee College.

R. Madhavan was a part of the NCC cadets and later acquired a specialization in Public Speaking.

