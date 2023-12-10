Top 10 most educated Malayalam actors and actresses

Nishant

Dec 10, 2023

Mohanlal, besides his stellar acting career, Mohanlal pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mahatama Gandhi College.

A well-known actor-director, Prithviraj Sukumaran holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the University of Tasmania.

Nivin Pauly is known for his versatile roles, Nivin holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from FISAT.

Before his acting career, Tovino completed his Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering.

Fahadh Faasil completed his schooling at Choice School Tripunithura and pursued a degree in Engineering before entering the film industry.

Manju Warrier, a renowned actress, resumed her studies later in life and earned a Bachelor's degree in Kuchipudi dance.

Parvathy Thiruvothu pursued her education in BA in English Literature from All Saints College and worked briefly in the field before venturing into acting.

Rima Kallingal holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and pursued a career in modeling before transitioning to acting.

Aishwarya Lekshmi known for her performances, holds a degree in Medicine (MBBS) from SNIMS.

Amala Paul pursued a Bachelor's degree in Communicative English from St. Teresa’s College alongside her acting career.

