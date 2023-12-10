Top 10 most educated Malayalam actors and actresses
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Mohanlal, besides his stellar acting career, Mohanlal pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mahatama Gandhi College.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A well-known actor-director, Prithviraj Sukumaran holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the University of Tasmania.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nivin Pauly is known for his versatile roles, Nivin holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from FISAT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before his acting career, Tovino completed his Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahadh Faasil completed his schooling at Choice School Tripunithura and pursued a degree in Engineering before entering the film industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manju Warrier, a renowned actress, resumed her studies later in life and earned a Bachelor's degree in Kuchipudi dance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parvathy Thiruvothu pursued her education in BA in English Literature from All Saints College and worked briefly in the field before venturing into acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rima Kallingal holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and pursued a career in modeling before transitioning to acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Lekshmi known for her performances, holds a degree in Medicine (MBBS) from SNIMS.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amala Paul pursued a Bachelor's degree in Communicative English from St. Teresa’s College alongside her acting career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tripti Dimri in Animal and more actresses who have played the 'other woman' in movies
Find Out More