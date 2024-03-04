Top 10 most educated Malayalam celebs

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Nivin Pauly has a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from FISAT.

Rima Kallingal holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the University of Tasmania.

Tovino completed his Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering.

Fahadh Faasil completed his schooling from Choice School Tripunithura. Also has a degree in Engineering.

Parvathy Thiruvothu pursued her education in BA in English Literature from All Saints College.

Amala Paul pursued a Bachelor's degree in Communicative English from St. Teresa’s College.

Aishwarya Lekshmi holds a degree in Medicine (MBBS) from SNIMS.

Manju Warrier has a Bachelor's degree in Kuchipudi dance.

Mohanlal has a bachelor of commerce degree from Mahatma Gandhi College.

