Top 10 most entertaining Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT to beat your boredom

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023

My Girlfriend is an Alien on Viki Rakuten is a quirky romantic comedy about an alien girl who crash-lands on Earth and falls in love.

Crash Landing On You on Netflix is about a South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix is a love story between a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse.

Snowdrop on Disney+ Hotstar is a historical drama centered on a student who seeks shelter in a female dorm during a political riot in 1987 Seoul.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo on Prime Video is a lighthearted drama about the life and romance of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams.

Tale of the Nine Tailed on Prime Video is a fantasy drama about a nine-tailed fox who settles in the city, encountering humans and mythical creatures.

Her Private Life on Netflix is a romantic comedy revolving around a talented curator with a secret passion for an idol.

Children of the 20th Century on Prime Video is a story that follows the lives and relationships of individuals from different generations.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty on Prime Video is a drama focusing on the life of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and faces societal judgment.

Call It Love is a romance drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

