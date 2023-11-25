Top 10 most entertaining Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT to beat your boredom
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
My Girlfriend is an Alien on Viki Rakuten is a quirky romantic comedy about an alien girl who crash-lands on Earth and falls in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You on Netflix is about a South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay To Not Be Okay on Netflix is a love story between a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop on Disney+ Hotstar is a historical drama centered on a student who seeks shelter in a female dorm during a political riot in 1987 Seoul.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo on Prime Video is a lighthearted drama about the life and romance of a weightlifter pursuing her dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tale of the Nine Tailed on Prime Video is a fantasy drama about a nine-tailed fox who settles in the city, encountering humans and mythical creatures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life on Netflix is a romantic comedy revolving around a talented curator with a secret passion for an idol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Children of the 20th Century on Prime Video is a story that follows the lives and relationships of individuals from different generations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty on Prime Video is a drama focusing on the life of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and faces societal judgment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Call It Love is a romance drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Rashmika Mandanna pics that prove why the Animal actress is a National Crush
Find Out More