Top 10 most erotic, highest rated web series on Ullu app and other OTT

A look at list of boldest and steamiest web series on ULLU App and more OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Apharan (JioCinema)

Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh starrer has been rated 8.3 on IMDb.

One Night Stand (Addatimes)

Priyam, Saurav Das starrer Bengali series has got a rating of 8.3 IMDb.

Love Duo 

This short video has got a rating of 8.1 and is available on Hotshots.

Untouchables (JioCinema)

Sreejita De, Ikram Bhatt starrer is a thriller with a rating of 8.

Hello Mini (MX Player)

A stalker will go to any length to complete his obsession.

This one has Priya Bannerjee, Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt and more and has a 7.8 rating.

Desi Romeo (Prime Flix)

This one is about a teen girl discovering the nuances of physical intimacy. It is rated 7.6.

Halala (ULLU App)

A woman has to go through Halala to get back to the man she married first and fell in love with.

Eijaz Khan, Shafaw Naaz and Ravi Bhatia starrer has 7.4 rating.

Le De Ke Bol (ULLU App)

Dowra girl's fight against dowry demand and love is entangled in this one. It is rated 7.4.

Woodpecker (ULLU App)

An ambitious woman will go to any length to fulfil her dream. It has got 7.2 rating.

Mastram (MX Player)

A writer becomes a huge hit after he starts writing erotic content. Mastram has been rated 7.2 on IMDb.

