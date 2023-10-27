Top 10 most erotic web series to watch on Ullu App, Alt Balaji and more OTT

Here are the 10 boldest and steamiest web series you can binge on the Ullu App, Alt Balaji and more OTT platforms.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Choodiwala (Ullu App) 

A bangle seller not only sells bangles but also provides physical pleasure. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandii Baat (Alt Balaji) 

Gandii Baat's multiple seasons have been released and each is steamiest from the other. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teekhi Chutney (Ullu App)

The romance between Jenny and Mr Chauhan takes a darker turn as a one-time thing turns into an obsession. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Games of Karma (Ullu App)

A classical musical teacher has a hidden personality. He loves role-playing and it is dark and twisted. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love, Scandals and Doctors (Alt Balaji) 

LSD is about 5 medical interns who are embroiled in a murder and get the taste of power, nepotism, sexual politics and competition. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melting Cheese (Ullu App)

The wife befriends the woman her husband is cheating with. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Melting Cheese episodes 

It has just two episodes.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Junoon (MX Player) 

This Bengali TV show was dubbed in Hindi after it received a decent response.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Trap (Ullu App)

A jar of Honey helps a woman to attract men. She can entice any man she wants. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XXX Uncensored (Alt Balaji) 

Ekta Kapoor produced web series is one of the most controversial ones. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riti Riwaj (Ullu App)

There are multiple episodes of this one each focussing on a different subject. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 South Indian cop thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More