Top 10 most erotic web series to watch on Ullu App, Alt Balaji and more OTT

Here are the 10 boldest and steamiest web series you can binge on the Ullu App, Alt Balaji and more OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
A bangle seller not only sells bangles but also provides physical pleasure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandii Baat's multiple seasons have been released and each is steamiest from the other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The romance between Jenny and Mr Chauhan takes a darker turn as a one-time thing turns into an obsession.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A classical musical teacher has a hidden personality. He loves role-playing and it is dark and twisted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD is about 5 medical interns who are embroiled in a murder and get the taste of power, nepotism, sexual politics and competition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wife befriends the woman her husband is cheating with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has just two episodes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Bengali TV show was dubbed in Hindi after it received a decent response.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A jar of Honey helps a woman to attract men. She can entice any man she wants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekta Kapoor produced web series is one of the most controversial ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are multiple episodes of this one each focussing on a different subject.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!