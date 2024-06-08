Top 10 most expensive Indian wedding ceremonies ever
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 08, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a lavish pre-wedding event at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar, with estimated cost of INR 1260 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had a grand wedding included celebrations at Lake Como and Mumbai's Antilla, estimated cost of over INR 700 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held a picturesque wedding in Tuscany, Italy, followed by multiple grand receptions in India, costing around INR 100 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged vows at Lake Como, with dual ceremonies and that costed approximately INR 77 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani celebrated their wedding in Vienna's grand palaces, including Belvedere Palace with estimated cost of about INR 210 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani had a seven-day celebration in Udaipur with with an estimated budget of: over INR 1000 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a grand wedding with a pre-wedding celebration in St. Moritz and a multi-day event in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Celebrated on the cruise ship, sailing from Barcelona to Italy, Adel Sajan and Sana Khan had a grand wedding cost over INR 100 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 anti-hero Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More