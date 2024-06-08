Top 10 most expensive Indian wedding ceremonies ever

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a lavish pre-wedding event at the Ambani estate in Jamnagar, with estimated cost of INR 1260 crores.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had a grand wedding included celebrations at Lake Como and Mumbai's Antilla, estimated cost of over INR 700 crores.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held a picturesque wedding in Tuscany, Italy, followed by multiple grand receptions in India, costing around INR 100 crores.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exchanged vows at Lake Como, with dual ceremonies and that costed approximately INR 77 crores.

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani celebrated their wedding in Vienna's grand palaces, including Belvedere Palace with estimated cost of about INR 210 crores.

Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani had a seven-day celebration in Udaipur with with an estimated budget of: over INR 1000 crores.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a grand wedding with a pre-wedding celebration in St. Moritz and a multi-day event in Mumbai.

Celebrated on the cruise ship, sailing from Barcelona to Italy, Adel Sajan and Sana Khan had a grand wedding cost over INR 100 crores.

