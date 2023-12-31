Top 10 most expensive Korean dramas streaming on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
Disney+ now offers the heroic K-Drama Moving for streaming. There are 60 billion Korean won recorded as the projected budget.
The first fantasy drama set in antiquity produced in Korea is Arthdal Chronicles (2019). Each episode's production was projected to cost 2.5–3 billion Korean won.
One well-known historical fantasy program is The Legend. 43 billion Korean won was projected to be the overall cost of production.
This thriller/action drama is titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (2022). An estimate of 40 billion Korean won was the overall cost of creation.
The fantasy and historical drama Alchemy Of Souls stars Shin SeungHo, Lee JaeWook, Jung SoMin, Hwang MinHyun, and more. An estimated 40 billion Korean won were spent on production in total.
The 2021–2022 drama Bulgasal: Immortal Souls combines elements of fantasy, history, and suspense. An estimated 40 billion Korean won were spent on production in total.
The business and fantasy drama Reborn Rich stars Song JoongKi, Lee SungMin, and Shin HyunBin. An estimated 35 billion Korean won was spent on production in total.
Starring Lee JiAh, Kim SoYeon, and Eugene, the popular makjang drama Penthouse ran for three seasons. The anticipated total production cost for all three seasons, or 48 episodes, was 32 billion Korean won.
Popular performers Jung HaeIn, JiSoo of BLACKPINK, Yoo InNa, Jang SeungJo, Kim HyeYoon, and others star in Snowdrop, a romance drama set in the 1980s. An estimated 32 billion Korean won were spent on production.
The historical drama Immortal Admiral Yi SunSin consists of 104 episodes. Buan County invested 5 billion Korean won and KBS invested about 26 billion Korean won (516 million won per episode).