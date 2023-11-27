Top 10 most expensive Korean dramas to watch on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Arthdal Chronicles on Netflix: The show is made on budget of 54 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr Sunshine on Netflix: The Lee Byung-hun show cost 40 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kingdom on Netflix: This historical zombie show is made on 35 bn won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix has budget of 30 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home on Netflix was made on a budget of USD 27 million

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vagabond: This non-fantasy show on Netflix is made on 25 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legend Of The Blue Sea starring Lee Min-Ho on Netflix is made with 22 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You is also a very expensive show made with 20 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo on Netflix is made on a budget of 20 billion Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotel Del Luna on Netflix is also made on a budget of 20 Bn Korean won

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Esha Gupta birthday: Top 15 most risque looks that set internet on fire

 

 Find Out More