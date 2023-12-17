Top 10 most expensive things owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the leading lady of Bollywood. She is among the biggest stars of the film industry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also among the richest in B-town. Here's a list of expensive things she owns.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns a villa in Dubai that is said to be worth Rs 15 crore. This she co-owns with husband Abhishek Bachchan.
She also reportedly owns a Bungalow in Bandra. It is a 5BHK home worth Rs 21 crore, say reports.
Another property owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a lavish bungalow in Worli that is worth Rs 41 crore.
Among cars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly owns Rolls Royce Ghost that is said to be worth Rs 7.95 crore.
She also reportedly owns a Lexus LX 570 that is worth Rs 2.33 crore.
Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.56 crore is also in her garage.
As per a report in India.com, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 53-carat solitaire wedding ring is worth Rs 50 lakhs.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding lehenga reportedly cost Rs 75 lakhs. It had Swarovski crystals.
The actress owns a Dior sling bag worth Rs 2.2 lakh. She has many more high-end and expensive fashion labels in her wardrobe.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to have made massive investments in start ups too. Her net worth is said to be around Rs 776 crore.
