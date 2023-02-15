Top 10 MOST expensive things owned by Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is one of the most richest billionaire business tycoon in the world. Here is a list of the most expensive things owned by him.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Expensive things owned by Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is one of the most richest person in the world.

Gautam Adani- The top billionaire business tycoon

Gautam Adani has slipped to 22nd spot in the Forbes billionaire list according to Hindenburg Research's report.

Adani house

Reportedly, Gautam Adani's house in Delhi cost arounf Rs. 400 crore.

Embraer Legacy 650

The private jet can reportedly fit 14 passengers and cost around Rs. 175 crores.

Bombardier Challenger 650

This jet reportedly is worth around Rs. 61.14 crores.

Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

Gautam Adani reportedly owns this private jet worth Rs. 41. 17 crores.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Gautam Adani owns this car reportedly worth Rs. 6.21 crores.

BMW 7 series

This car that Gautam Adani purchased is reportedly worth Rs. 2.42 crores.

Range Rover LWB

Gautam Adani's car Range Rover LWB is worth Rs. Rs 4 crores.

Ferrari California

Ferrari California is worth Rs. 4 crores.

