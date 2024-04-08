Top 10 most famous South Indian actors and their Bollywood debuts
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Pooja Hegde starred in Bollywood movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Housefull 4, etc. Her debut came with the movie Monhenjo Daro.
Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut with the movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and has been a part of other projects like Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, etc.
Rashmika Mandanna debuted in Bollywood with the movie title GoodBye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, her recent movie Animal was loved by the fans.
Kajal Aggarwal has been a part of hit Bollywood movies like Singham, and Special 26.
Trisha Krishnan made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie, Khatta Meetha.
Shriya Saran made her debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam and acted in other Bollywood movies like the Drishyam series.
Ileana D'Cruz established herself as a strong Telugu actor before entering Bollywood with the movie Barfi!
Shruti Haasan’s debut movie was titled Luck, after that she was seen in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar is Back, Rocky Handsome, etc.
Genelia D'Souza made a debut in the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and was featured in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force, etc.
Asin made her debut opposite Aamir Khan in the movie Ghajini. After that she was seen in movies like Ready, Khiladi 786, All is Well, etc.
