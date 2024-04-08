Top 10 most famous South Indian actors and their Bollywood debuts

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Pooja Hegde starred in Bollywood movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Housefull 4, etc. Her debut came with the movie Monhenjo Daro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut with the movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and has been a part of other projects like Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna debuted in Bollywood with the movie title GoodBye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, her recent movie Animal was loved by the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal has been a part of hit Bollywood movies like Singham, and Special 26.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie, Khatta Meetha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran made her debut in Tujhe Meri Kasam and acted in other Bollywood movies like the Drishyam series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz established herself as a strong Telugu actor before entering Bollywood with the movie Barfi!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan’s debut movie was titled Luck, after that she was seen in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar is Back, Rocky Handsome, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia D'Souza made a debut in the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and was featured in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin made her debut opposite Aamir Khan in the movie Ghajini. After that she was seen in movies like Ready, Khiladi 786, All is Well, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: B-Town’s hottest hunks flaunt their luxurious new wheels

 

 Find Out More