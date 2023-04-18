Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Top 10 vacation pics

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Ranveer and Deepika sat on a beach in US, when the sunset happened and became all things mushy.

When Deepika and Ranveer were on a beach vacation, such was their state.

The couple always heads for a vacation whenever they feel like travelling.

Deepika and Ranveer once set out to celebrate New Year.

This snap was taken when Deepika and Ranveer were once all set to start Valentine's week.

When Ranveer and Deepika once returned from their dreamy vacation, they walked hand-in-hand.

This snap was taken when Deepika Padukone became 37 and travelled to the US with Ranveer Singh to celebrate her birthday.

Deepika and Ranveer are the cutest and shell-out travel goals.

Ranveer loves clicking cute selfies with Deepika whenever they are travelling.

When in Mumbai airport, Ranveer-Deepika love holding hands.

