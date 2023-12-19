Top 10 most gorgeous Korean drama actresses you must know now
Bollywood Staff
Dec 19, 2023
After making her acting debut as a youngster in 2006's Drama City, Kim So Hyun went on to perform other child roles opposite female heroines in television shows.
Kim Yoo Jung started performing at the age of four, and by the time she was in the fifth grade, she had acted in fifteen films and thirteen television dramas.
In the 2019 satirical drama Sky Castle, Kim Hye Yoon won her first accolade, the Baeksang Arts Awards' "Best New Actress" title.
In 1998, Park Eun Bin made her acting debut in the television series White Nights 3.98 at the age of five. During her early years, she acted in numerous child roles.
Kim Go Eun first gained notoriety for her starring performance in the movie A Muse (2012), for which she won multiple "Best New Actress" honors.
Although IU's solo singing career has garnered more attention, she has a successful acting career that started in 2011 with the drama Dream High.
Suzy made her acting debut in the 2011 drama Dream High, for which she won the KBS Drama Awards for "Best New Actress" and "Best Couple" (together with co-star Kim Soo Hyun).
When Park Shin Hye was just 13 years old, she made her screen debut in the drama Stairway to Heaven in 2003. In 2006, she starred in Tree of Heaven.
Since her career began in 2000, Son Ye Jin has received 51 awards out of 72 nominations and was recognized as the highest-paid actress in Korean television by 2006.
Although Kim Ji Won's first acting job was in the drama Mrs. Saigon, she gained greater recognition in 2011 for her appearance in the sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.
