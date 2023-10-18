Top 10 most gruesome murder mysteries on OTT that'll keep you guessing till the very end

If you love the murder mystery genre then you must watch these movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Gumnaam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy - Amazon Prime Video

It is gripping to see how Byomkesh Bakshi unties all threads and solves a murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeyat - Amazon Prime Video

While everyone is mysterious it is difficult to guess the culprit till the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq (3)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khamosh - Amazon Prime Video

An investigation of an actress’ cold-blooded murder will keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar - Netflix

Based on the double murder case of Noida.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders - Amazon Prime Video

The gripping sequences will keep you on the edge of the seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhund - Amazon Prime Video

A help on a foggy night turns out to be a mysterious night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Death In Gunj

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo box office prediction day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's film to beat Jailer, Gadar 2; will open at Rs 130 crores worldwide

 

 Find Out More