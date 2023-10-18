Top 10 most gruesome murder mysteries on OTT that'll keep you guessing till the very end

If you love the murder mystery genre then you must watch these movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
It is gripping to see how Byomkesh Bakshi unties all threads and solves a murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While everyone is mysterious it is difficult to guess the culprit till the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An investigation of an actress’ cold-blooded murder will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the double murder case of Noida.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gripping sequences will keep you on the edge of the seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A help on a foggy night turns out to be a mysterious night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!