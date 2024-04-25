Top 10 most handsome faces in K-pop revealed
BTS's powerhouse dancer and vocalist, Jimin famed for his captivating stage presence claimed the top spot in this ranking.
Sunoo, ENHYPEN's sub-vocalist known for his youthful charm and bright smile, follows closely at number two.
Ni-Ki, ENHYPEN's youngest member and impressive dancer takes the third position.
V, BTS's captivating vocalist known for his artistic flair and unique aura ranks at number four.
BTS's Jungkook celebrated for his undeniable charisma, and versatility as a vocalist, dancer, and center, comes in at number five.
Sunghoon from ENHYPEN, appreciated for his elegant features, and graceful stage presence, is ranked sixth.
ENHYPEN's charismatic rapper and lead dancer, Jay nabs the seventh spot.
ENHYPEN's main vocalist and lead dancer, Heeseung recognized for his balanced features and soft charisma, follows at number eight.
ENHYPEN's charming vocalist Jake praised for his warm smile and friendly features, ranks ninth.
Jungwon, ENHYPEN's leader and impressive dancer rounds out the list at number ten.
