Top 10 most iconic Bollywood movie posters of all time

Take a look at our best pick of iconic movies poster

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Rang De Basanti

This poster is an iconic cinematic work in Hindi cinema

Lagaan

The poster clearly shows the pre-independence era

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Who can miss this movie? In every aspect, this is an iconic movie.

Angoor

This is a perfect double-trouble comedy and can be guessed from the poster

Devdas

Isn’t this the best poster to explain the love triangle

Dil Chahta Hai

This itself shows the fun and drama between friends

Bobby

This is one of the best creative posters for RK films

Mother India

This is one of the best iconic Bollywood movie posters

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This indeed explains the fire within the athlete to become a champion

Iqbal

This showcases the story of a young boy aspiring to become a cricketer.

