Top 10 most interesting Hindi web series to watch on MX Player

Take a look at out top 10 of the most interesting Hindi web series on MX Player that you need to binge-watch right away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
A romantic-thriller about a young and beautiful girl and her stalker, who is both a blessing and a curse. The series is based on The Stranger Trilogy by Novoneel Chakraborty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who doesn’t love a love story? This series is about love knocking at the door of two heartbroken people, giving them a second chance and the new beginning of a beautiful love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thriller about a seductive serial killer who murders men after dating them for a while. However, things take a turn when a ruthless inspector sets out in search of her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A slice-of-life series about what happens when a furry stranger comes into the life of an unhappy married couple and changes their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best shows on the platform, Bobby Deol’s stellar acting packed with a powerful storyline will keep you hooked right till the very end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age series that will make you reminisce about your college days and remind you about the challenges faced upon being away from home for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty star in this crime-drama revolving around the slum colony of Dharavi and the life of Thalaivan- a gangster with a business of over 30,000 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A murder mystery crime-thriller about young college students who are ruthlessly murdered and the investigation by Inspector Virkar, who finds out a larger mafia behind the killings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A love story about two high school sweethearts and how their lives change after moving to college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina-starrer criminal-drama revolves around Naveen Sikhera, a new cop in the city of Muzaffarnagr trying to prevail chaos and lawlessness in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
