Top 10 most liked direct to OTT Hindi films ever starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra ranked one on the Ormax Media list.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara came second on the list.
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham came third on the list.
Rahmika Mandanna's Missiion Majnu came fourth on the list.
Manoj Bajpayee's courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa ranked fifth.
A Thursday starring Yami Gautam came sixth.
Shreyas Talpade's sports biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe came seventh.
Kriti Snaon's Mimi ranked eighth.
Sinister thriller Forensic ranked ninth.
Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo ranked tenth.
