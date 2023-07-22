Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi web series of the first half of 2023, Asur 2, The Night Manager and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
As per Ormax Media, Asur 2 tops the most-liked Hindi web-series in Jan-Jun 2023 list. It's on Jio Cinema.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is second. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar on Disney+Hotstar is on the third spot.
The Night Manager has taken up the fourth spot.
Rocket Boys season 2 was loved by fans and stands at fifth spot.
Rana Naidu on Netflix enthralled fans and has taken up the sixth spot.
Yeh Meri Family season 2 was also liked by many.
Sir Sir Ki Class is on the eighth spot.
Dahaad roared well and took up the ninth spot.
City of Dreams season 3 is on the tenth spot.
