Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi web series of the first half of 2023, Asur 2, The Night Manager and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

As per Ormax Media, Asur 2 tops the most-liked Hindi web-series in Jan-Jun 2023 list. It's on Jio Cinema.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is second. It's on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhuvan Bam's Taaza Khabar on Disney+Hotstar is on the third spot.

The Night Manager has taken up the fourth spot.

Rocket Boys season 2 was loved by fans and stands at fifth spot.

Rana Naidu on Netflix enthralled fans and has taken up the sixth spot.

Yeh Meri Family season 2 was also liked by many.

Sir Sir Ki Class is on the eighth spot.

Dahaad roared well and took up the ninth spot.

City of Dreams season 3 is on the tenth spot.

