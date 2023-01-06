Top 10 most liked South Indian film trailers

There have been many South Indian movies whose trailers have created a stir on social media and have been most loved. Take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
29.08 million views were received on the trailer of Pooja Hegde, Joseph Vijay's movie Beast, as per a report by Boxoffice business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's movie trailer got 26.77 Million views in the last 24 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar's film trailer received 25 million views. The plot is about a mastermind committing a bank robbery but the motive remains mysterious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's movie trailer got 23.05 million views and is the story of a man whose foster father dies mysteriously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film has received 23.20 million views and is about the story of Vikramaditya and Prerna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan's movie got 21.86 million views and is about a naxalite who became a social reformer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when Shiva, the child of Bahubali knows about his heritage and finds answers? The trailer yet has got 21.8 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli's movie has got 20.45 million views and is about two freedom fighters who fight for their nation in the 1920s.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky's name creates fear in enemies' minds and the government sees him as a threat. He must battle. The trailer has got 19.38 million views.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Nayanthara's movie got 18.3 million views and is about an ex-footballer who struggles to coach a women's football team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
