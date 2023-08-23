Top 10 most loved Hindi movies that Bollywood ever made

We have compiled a list of Hindi movies that remain popular and are loved by viewers across all age groups.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Sholay

Sholay is a timeless classic that redefined Indian cinema.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

An eternal love story that resonates with generations, setting benchmarks for romance in Bollywood.

Mother India

A portrayal of an Indian woman's strength in the face of adversity.

Padosan

A comedy masterpiece known for its witty humor, quirky characters, and memorable songs.

Anand

Starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan Anand is a heartwarming tale of friendship and living life to the fullest.

Hera Pheri

A comedy classic that continues to tickle audiences with its hilarious antics and dialogues.

Taare Zameen Par

A heart touching film that raises awareness about dyslexia and celebrates the uniqueness of every child.

Deewar

This iconic film introduced Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man.

Gol Maal

A classic comedy known for its entertaining storyline and Amol Palekar's brilliant performance.

Barfi

An emotionally moving film that celebrates love, friendship, and the human spirit in a unique way between two specially-abled people.

