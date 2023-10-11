TOP 10 most loved K-dramas in India on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

Kdramas are fun, emotional and mystical at the same time. Here are the TOP 10 most loved Kdramas in India...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

A Business Proposal (Netflix)

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong left everyone gushing, crushing and blushing. And so did Kim Min Kyu and Seoh In Ah. 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix)

Nam Joo Hyunk, Kim Taeri and Bona won a lot of hearts with their acting chops in this real coming-of-age K-drama.  

Crash Landing On You (Netflix)

The 2019 romantic comedy-drama broke millions of hearts but made everyone fall in love.

K-drama trope

A chaebol heiress makes an emergency landing in North Korea after a paragliding accident.  

Descendants of the Sun (Netflix)

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo starrer K-drama is one of the most loved ones on this list. Their chemistry is palpable. 

Boys Over Flowers (MX Player, Viki)

Lee Min Hi in his early bird days was a treat. This K-drama has been remade a lot of times! 

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (Netflix) 

Seo Yae Ji and Kim Soo Hyun starrer is considered one of the best healing K-dramas ever. 

The King Eternal Monarch (Netflix) 

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are rumoured to be dating each other for real. Fans of this K-drama would be going bonkers. 

Goblin (Netflix) 

Gongyoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Song Wook starrer K-drama by Studio Dragon is one of the most popular K-dramas ever.  

Guardian: The Loney and Great God

The music, the characters, the comic timing and the bromance between Gongyoo and Dongwook are just amazing. 

Tale of the Nine Tailed (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix) 

Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum starrer is a fantasy drama laced with mystery and loads of action and heart-rendering bromance. 

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix) 

This rom-com starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young is a must-watch. It's loved widely. 

