TOP 10 most loved K-dramas in India on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

Kdramas are fun, emotional and mystical at the same time. Here are the TOP 10 most loved Kdramas in India...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong left everyone gushing, crushing and blushing. And so did Kim Min Kyu and Seoh In Ah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nam Joo Hyunk, Kim Taeri and Bona won a lot of hearts with their acting chops in this real coming-of-age K-drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2019 romantic comedy-drama broke millions of hearts but made everyone fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A chaebol heiress makes an emergency landing in North Korea after a paragliding accident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo starrer K-drama is one of the most loved ones on this list. Their chemistry is palpable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min Hi in his early bird days was a treat. This K-drama has been remade a lot of times!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seo Yae Ji and Kim Soo Hyun starrer is considered one of the best healing K-dramas ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are rumoured to be dating each other for real. Fans of this K-drama would be going bonkers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gongyoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Song Wook starrer K-drama by Studio Dragon is one of the most popular K-dramas ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The music, the characters, the comic timing and the bromance between Gongyoo and Dongwook are just amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum starrer is a fantasy drama laced with mystery and loads of action and heart-rendering bromance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This rom-com starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young is a must-watch. It's loved widely.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
