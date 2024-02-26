Top 10 most loved Korean drama actors and their educational qualifications
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Lee Jong Suk (34 years old) is a pleasant and attractive actor who majored in Professional Motion Pictures and Art at Konkuk University.
Gong Yoo, an actor, is a seasoned and well-respected individual, aged 44. His major at Kyung Hee University was Theatre and Film, and he graduated with it.
Actor Kim Soo Hyun (36 years old) is a gifted and well-known individual who majored in Theatre and Film at Chung-Ang University.
Hyun Bin, a beautiful and dynamic actor, is forty years old and has acted in numerous hit dramas and films. His major at Chung-Ang University was Theatre and Film.
Park Seo Joon, an actor of 36 years old, is charming and talented. He majored in theater and film at Seoul Institute of the Arts.
One of Korea's most well-liked and highest-paid performers is 35-year-old Lee Min Ho. He received his degree in Film and Art from Konkuk University.
Ji Chang Wook, a 35-year-old attractive and captivating actor, received his degree in Theatre and Film from Dankook University.
Thirty-year-old Nam Joo Hyuk is a rising celebrity who attended Gyeongnam International Foreign School.
The thirty-year-old actor Park Bo Gum majored in musical theater at Myongji University and is considered an up-and-coming talent.
38-year-old Song Joong Ki is a gifted and adaptable actor who majored in business administration when he graduated from Sungkyunkwan University.
