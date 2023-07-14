Top 10 most memorable Shah Rukh Khan movies from the 90s

SRK truly ruled over the hearts of millions in the 90s. Here's looking at his best performances.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Deewana (1992)

The perfect film for SRK's big Bollywood break.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baazigar (1993)

Right after the big break, SRK went on to play the cold-blooded killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr (1993)

Epitome of love, romance, and all things beautiful played an obsessive lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Arjun (1995)

Two of the biggest names of Bollywood, SRK and Salman Khan together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DDLJ (1995)

Top movie in the genre of Romance completed 26 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pardes (1997)

Yet another very lovable character of SRK that needs no mention

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yes Boss (1997)

This movie featured a funny, humorous, jolly version of Rahul, who is equally lovable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

This movie is the precursor of all love triangle movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Se (1998)

It has been made so crisply that there is nothing not to love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1999)

A movie which is just magic in just one word.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The highest paid contestants in all seasons so far

 

 Find Out More