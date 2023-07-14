Top 10 most memorable Shah Rukh Khan movies from the 90s

SRK truly ruled over the hearts of millions in the 90s. Here's looking at his best performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
The perfect film for SRK's big Bollywood break.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Right after the big break, SRK went on to play the cold-blooded killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Epitome of love, romance, and all things beautiful played an obsessive lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two of the biggest names of Bollywood, SRK and Salman Khan together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top movie in the genre of Romance completed 26 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yet another very lovable character of SRK that needs no mentionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie featured a funny, humorous, jolly version of Rahul, who is equally lovable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is the precursor of all love triangle movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has been made so crisply that there is nothing not to love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A movie which is just magic in just one word.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!