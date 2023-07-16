Top 10 most popular anime in India to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Dragon Ball Franchise is one of the most popular anime series among 90’s kids in India. Watch it on Crunchyroll.

There was barely a 90’s kid who grew up watching Doremon. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Shinchan appeared in 1992 and has 1000 episodes and 26 movies. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

The Naruto series is about a young Ninja who aspires to become the head of the village or Hokage one day. Watch it on Crunchyroll.

The fairy tale is an anime series with love, drama, adventure, and magic embedded interestingly.

The next on the list is One-Punch Man on Netflix.

Attack On Titans on Disney+Hotstar is a four-season TV anime series.

The Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix is a story of Princess Elizabeth who begins a journey to find seven deadly sins.

Gintama on Crunchyroll is the story of a man called Gintoki.

One Piece on Disney+Hotstar is an anime series filled with action, mystery, and adventure.

Anime is loved by a wide range of Indian audiences.

Available on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms, most of them are based on the comics of the ’90s.

