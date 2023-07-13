Top 10 most popular Bollywood movies on gambling

These Bollywood films highlight the addiction and the evils of gambling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
One of the earliest Bollywood films to feature gambling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie brings together two college professors Venkat and his Percy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Striker is based on a true story of a young boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It focuses on Arjun Dixit who starts by making a successful career at the card tables.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It starts with the tale of an orphan boy named Raja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When it comes to splitting the amount, betrayal hits the team hard and a chase ensues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around Rahul, a compulsive gambler who wins Rs. 20 million from a bet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A betting teenager, involves in a larger bet to earn 2 million rupees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comic thriller about two people who miss their train.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
William Tell in the movie just wants to play cards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!