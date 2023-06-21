Top 10 most popular celebrities of the week according to fans
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Disha Patani took the first spot in this week's IMDB's Most Popular Indian Celebrities feature.
Amy Aela is an Indian-Australian actress and came 2nd on the list.
Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut is trending sixth on the list.
Devdatta Naage aka Adipurush's Hanuman came 8th.
Prabhas, Lord Ram of Adipurush trended on the 11th number.
Rudrakhsh Jaiswal, Extraction star came 20th on the list.
Known for her works in Marathi cinema ranked 22.
Lust Stories 2 star Vijay Varma came on the 29th rank.
Kubbra Sait got 35th rank.
Diana Penty got the rank of 42.
Every week, entertainment fans can see who is trending. Check out the IMDB list here.
IMDb has launched the most Popular Indian Celebrities feature, a new way for fans to track trending stars.
