The actor topped the IMDB list and is best known for The Gray Man, Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven to name a few.Source: Bollywood
She was number 2 on the IMDB list and is best known for RRR, Brahmastra to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The actress was number 3 and came back to cinema post five years with her role in Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.Source: Bollywood
The actor was number 4 on the list and was seen in the global hit movie RRR.Source: Bollywood
The actress got the fifth rank in the prestigious list. She was seen playing the main role in Yashoda.Source: Bollywood
The name of the actor came sixth on the list and he was seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen in two hit movies this year that's Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She came seventh on the list.Source: Bollywood
The actor was seen in SS Rajamouli's movie RRR which was a huge hit.Source: Bollywood
The actor took the ninth slot in the list.Source: Bollywood
The actor featured in KGF Chapter 2 that had broken all records. His rank came number 10 in the IMDB list of 2022.Source: Bollywood
