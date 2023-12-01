Top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 on OTT that you must watch before the year ends
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
The year 2023 saw many great web series making it to OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
IMDb has shared a list of the most popular web series of the year. It includes the web series that released between January 1 to November 6.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series Farzi is on the number one spot. The series is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is the second most popular web series of 2023. The series about drugs and gangsters stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video caught everyone's attention and is on the third spot. The season 2 added to the hype.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on Netflix is a thrilling murder mystery filled with some shocking twists and turns. On IMDb list, it is on fourth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 on JioCinema turned out to be one of the best series ever. The first season ended on a cliff-hanger leading to the excitement for the second part.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Naidu on Netflix caught audiences attention thanks to the brutal violent scenes and Rana Daggubati's class act. It is on fifth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is heart wrenching, nerve-wrecking story of a serial killer that will send chills down your spine. It is on seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar left everyone entertained as it had females running a mighty drug cartel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix starring Karishma Tanna left an impact on all as it narrated the story of journalist Jigna Vora. She was arrested in J Dey murder case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Period drama Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video received an IMDb rating of 8.3. It has taken the last spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 skincare secrets of Korean actresses to look younger
Find Out More