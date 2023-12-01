Top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 on OTT that you must watch before the year ends

Nikita Thakkar

Dec 01, 2023

The year 2023 saw many great web series making it to OTT.

IMDb has shared a list of the most popular web series of the year. It includes the web series that released between January 1 to November 6.

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web series Farzi is on the number one spot. The series is on Amazon Prime Video.

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is the second most popular web series of 2023. The series about drugs and gangsters stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more.

The Night Manager on Amazon Prime Video caught everyone's attention and is on the third spot. The season 2 added to the hype.

Kohrra on Netflix is a thrilling murder mystery filled with some shocking twists and turns. On IMDb list, it is on fourth spot.

Asur 2 on JioCinema turned out to be one of the best series ever. The first season ended on a cliff-hanger leading to the excitement for the second part.

Rana Naidu on Netflix caught audiences attention thanks to the brutal violent scenes and Rana Daggubati's class act. It is on fifth spot.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is heart wrenching, nerve-wrecking story of a serial killer that will send chills down your spine. It is on seventh spot.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar left everyone entertained as it had females running a mighty drug cartel.

Scoop on Netflix starring Karishma Tanna left an impact on all as it narrated the story of journalist Jigna Vora. She was arrested in J Dey murder case.

Period drama Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video received an IMDb rating of 8.3. It has taken the last spot.

