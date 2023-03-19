Top 10 most popular Indian web series that will literally blow your mind

Here is the list of best Indian web series that will leave you impressed

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Criminal Justice - Disney+ Hotstar

This is an interesting thriller and emerged as one of the best Indian web series

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bard of Blood - Netflix

Emraan Hashmi starrer is one of the best spy thriller series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya - Disney+ Hotstar

Aarya is an interesting crime thriller featuring Sushmita Sen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur - Netflix

People are crazy over Mirzapur and eagerly waiting for 3rd season

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur - Voot

Asur has a unique concept that will literally blow away your mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992 - SonyLiv

This financial thriller based on the story of Harshad Mehta will literally blow your minds

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games - Netflix

Sacred Games took entire country by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat - Amazon

Prime Video Panchayat is a light-hearted series and a perfect watch with family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Edge - Amazon Prime Video

Inside Edge unveils behind the scenes of a T20 cricket team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man is one of the most loved web series

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pop Kaun, Potluck 2, Happy Family and more Top 10 comedy series on OTT that will leave you and your family ROFL

 

 Find Out More