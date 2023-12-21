Top 10 Most Popular Kannada Actors and Actresses to watch out for in 2024
Dec 21, 2023
Shiva Rajkumar is a huge name in Kannada Film industry and is often seen playing the role of a villain, he’ll next be seen in Captain Miller in 2024.
Darshan Thoogudeepa, an actor and a film producer as well will next be seen in Kaatera at the end of this year.
Rakshit Shetty is an actor and filmmaker who has won multiple awards for this work, this year we saw him in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A.
Sudeep another big star from the Kannada movie industry, he starred in Kabzaa this year but the movie crashed at the Box Office.
Finally the Kannada Super Star Yash, fans can’t wait for the release of KGF 3, we saw him last year in the second part of the hit movie series.
Srinidhi Shetty, similar to Yash is well known for her role played in the KGF series and will be seen soon in the third part of the movie.
Ramya or Divya Spandan made a comeback this year in movies with the release of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.
Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit is also on the list, while the actress is on a break from movies, she’s still considered one of the most famous names all around.
Rachita Ram has been fitting in quite nicely in the industry, she was a part of the movie Kranti this year.
Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush of the country was seen in Animal and Varisu this year and has Pushpa 2 stacked up for next year.
