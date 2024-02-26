Top 10 most popular Korean drama actresses and their real age
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Son Ye-jin, a 39-year-old actress, is renowned for her outstanding roles in both TV and movies.
As of 2023, Lee Sung-kyung will be 33 years old, having been born on August 10, 1990.
Seo Ye-ji, a 32-year-old actress, is an attractive and compelling performer who has demonstrated her acting abilities and potential in a number of dramas and films.
Park Min-young, a 36-year-old actress with over a decade of experience in the business, is a stunning and gifted performer.
Kim Da-mi, a 28-year-old rising star, has dazzled audiences with her adaptable performances across a range of genres.
Award-winning actress Kim Tae-ri, 31, first won praise from critics for her breakthrough performance in The Handmaiden.
Kim Go-eun, a 31-year-old actress, is a talented and endearing performer who has acted in television and movies.
26-year-old Kim Yoo-jung is a gifted and accomplished young actress who got her start in the business at an early age.
IU (age 31) is a multi-talented actress, singer, and composer and has a huge fan following.
Park Eun-bin, a thirty-year-old actress, is becoming more and more well-known for her outstanding performances.
