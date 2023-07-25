Top 10 most popular OTT actors, Manoj Bajpayee BEATS Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and more

Ormax Media's Most popular OTT actors in India list from April to June 2023 is here.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai star is at the top of the list.

Pankaj Tripathi

Mirzapur star is the second most popular OTT actor.

Shahid Kapoor

With Farzi and Bloody Daddy, he has found his spot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sacred Games star is the fourth most popular OTT actor.

Jitendra Kumar

Kota Factory actor is also loved by all.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 has made her popular on OTT too.

Priyanka Chopra

Citadel star is seventh on the list.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has taken up the eighth spot.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2 has given her an entry into this list.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Naidu has made him a favourite of all OTT lovers.

