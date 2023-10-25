Top 10 most popular OTT actors of 2023: Pankaj Tripathi beats Shahid Kapoor, Kajol and others

Ormax Media's most popular OTT actors in India list from July to September 2023 is here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Pankaj Tripathi renowned for Mirzapur is at the top of the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee who was in 1st position from April to June slid down to 2nd place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor is in the third spot with Farzi and Bloody Daddy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannah Bhatia has found fourth position with Lust Stories and Jee Karda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found a new spot after Haddi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol made an entry standing at 6th rank with her debut web series The Trail.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao was loved in Guns & Gullabs and has grabbed 7th place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar is the eighth most popular OTT actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man star has gained critical acclaim on OTT as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte is 10th on the list of most popular OTT actors in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!