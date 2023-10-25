Top 10 most popular OTT actors of 2023: Pankaj Tripathi beats Shahid Kapoor, Kajol and others

Ormax Media's most popular OTT actors in India list from July to September 2023 is here.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi renowned for Mirzapur is at the top of the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee who was in 1st position from April to June slid down to 2nd place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is in the third spot with Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia has found fourth position with Lust Stories and Jee Karda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found a new spot after Haddi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol made an entry standing at 6th rank with her debut web series The Trail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao was loved in Guns & Gullabs and has grabbed 7th place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar is the eighth most popular OTT actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man star has gained critical acclaim on OTT as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is 10th on the list of most popular OTT actors in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay breaks Kamal Haasan's Vikram record in Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films

 

 Find Out More