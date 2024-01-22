Top 10 most popular Telugu actors who will rule box office in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024

Global action hero who rose to fame with Baahubali, Prabhas is at the first spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR Jr ends at the second spot, he’s a versatile performer from the renowned Nandamuri family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action star and dancing sensation, Ram Charan also part of the Nandamuri clan is at the 3rd spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puspa star Allu Arjun is a stylish entertainer known for his unique dance moves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charming romantic hero Mahesh Babu and box office king who proved so with Guntur Kaaram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veteran actor and social activist, Pawan Kalyan is at the 6th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The talented actor, Nani excels at complex roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary megastar Chiranjeevi still ruling the industry after four decades of experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A rising star who is known for his unconventional roles, Vijay Deverakonda ends at the 9th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedy king and action hero Ravi Teja keeps the audience entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 movies of 2023 that will soon have a sequel

 

 Find Out More