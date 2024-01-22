Top 10 most popular Telugu actors who will rule box office in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Global action hero who rose to fame with Baahubali, Prabhas is at the first spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NTR Jr ends at the second spot, he’s a versatile performer from the renowned Nandamuri family.
Action star and dancing sensation, Ram Charan also part of the Nandamuri clan is at the 3rd spot.
Puspa star Allu Arjun is a stylish entertainer known for his unique dance moves.
Charming romantic hero Mahesh Babu and box office king who proved so with Guntur Kaaram.
Veteran actor and social activist, Pawan Kalyan is at the 6th spot.
The talented actor, Nani excels at complex roles.
Legendary megastar Chiranjeevi still ruling the industry after four decades of experience.
A rising star who is known for his unconventional roles, Vijay Deverakonda ends at the 9th spot.
Comedy king and action hero Ravi Teja keeps the audience entertained.
