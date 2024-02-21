Top 10 most powerful performances by child actors in Bollywood

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

Darsheel Safary in gave an outstanding portrayal of a dyslexic child in Taare Zameen Par.

Shafiq Syed delivered a captivating performance as a street child in Salaam Bombay!

Master Shams Patel in Thanks Maa beautifully portrayed the plight of abandoned children.

Harshaali Malhotra’s adorable portrayal of a mute girl in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a standout.

Harsh Mayar in I Am Kalam inspired with a performance as a boy who was motivated by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Shweta Basu Prasad in Makdee as a strong twin sister, showcased bravery and heroism.

Impressive performance as a naive schoolboy by Master Bobby in Amar Prem.

Partho Gupte in Stanley Ka Dabba gave a touching portrayal of a schoolboy facing challenges.

Naman Jain gave a memorable role as Jhangiya in Chillar Party showcasing innocence.

Ayesha Kapur had a stellar performance as a deaf, mute, and blind girl in Black.

