Top 10 most powerful performances by child actors in Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Darsheel Safary in gave an outstanding portrayal of a dyslexic child in Taare Zameen Par.
Shafiq Syed delivered a captivating performance as a street child in Salaam Bombay!
Master Shams Patel in Thanks Maa beautifully portrayed the plight of abandoned children.
Harshaali Malhotra’s adorable portrayal of a mute girl in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a standout.
Harsh Mayar in I Am Kalam inspired with a performance as a boy who was motivated by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
Shweta Basu Prasad in Makdee as a strong twin sister, showcased bravery and heroism.
Impressive performance as a naive schoolboy by Master Bobby in Amar Prem.
Partho Gupte in Stanley Ka Dabba gave a touching portrayal of a schoolboy facing challenges.
Naman Jain gave a memorable role as Jhangiya in Chillar Party showcasing innocence.
Ayesha Kapur had a stellar performance as a deaf, mute, and blind girl in Black.
