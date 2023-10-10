Top 10 most rated Bollywood romantic movies ever, 5 belong to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the romantic king but check other actor's highly-rated romantic movies as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic movie is the most romantic one, rated 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK’s drama musical Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is rated 7.5 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Third on the list is again Shah Rukh Khan’s film with a rating of 7.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer has been rated 7.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s film is rated 7 as the most romantic movie ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is also a highly-rated romantic movie in Bollywood with a rating of 5.2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s romance drama has been rated 6.1Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s film is most romantic with a rating of 7.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This musical drama is undoubtedly a romantic film and has been rated 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film is rated 6.3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!