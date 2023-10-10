Top 10 most rated Bollywood romantic movies ever, 5 belong to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the romantic king but check other actor's highly-rated romantic movies as well

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic movie is the most romantic one, rated 8.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

SRK’s drama musical Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

Veer Zaara

Third on the list is again Shah Rukh Khan’s film with a rating of 7.8.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

SRK, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer has been rated 7.9.

Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s film is rated 7 as the most romantic movie ever.

Salaam-e-Ishq

This is also a highly-rated romantic movie in Bollywood with a rating of 5.2.

Salaam Namaste

Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s romance drama has been rated 6.1

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s film is most romantic with a rating of 7.4.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

This musical drama is undoubtedly a romantic film and has been rated 7.

Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film is rated 6.3.

