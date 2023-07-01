Top 10 most romantic films, series on OTT to watch with your partner to make the most of the rainy season
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
How can we discuss romantic movies without mentioning the movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan that is Veer Zaara on Amazon Prime Video?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched on Netflix shows Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf playing an adorable couple, who are worlds apart in this coming-of-age web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh come together in this rom-com web series on TVF Play.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you haven't already, you'll adore seeing The Notebook on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A slice-of-life series, Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar play a young couple in their 20s in Little Things on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to James Cameron's sweeping melodrama about love at sea in Titanic on Disney+Hotstr.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox is a heartwarming tale starring Irrfan Khan, a misplaced lunchbox on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You should queue up this Bollywood treasure that is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vow is partially based on the book created by Krickitt Carpenter and his wife Kim Carpenter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A millennial couple rescues a cute doggo- Cheesecake on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies are always a good way to spend time with your beloved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hopeless romantics are suckers for happy endings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Grazia Millenial Awards 2023: Disha Patani, Urfi Javed and more bold beauties on the pink carpet
Find Out More