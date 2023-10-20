Top 10 most romantic films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

A look at best romantic films that will fill your hearts with love.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Raanjhanaa on JioCinema

Dhanush will make you fall in love with him instantly. It is all about love, romance, religion and sacrifice.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on JioCinema

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's saga about love and heartbreak will leave you touched.

Titanic on Disney+Hotstar

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic is touted to be the best romantic film ever made.

Rockstar on JioCinema

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is a story of a boy named Janardhan who achieves enormous fame as a musician but leads on the path of self-destruction due to love.

The Notebook on Netflix

Another best Hollywood romantic movie is The Notebook. It is a passionate love story of Allie and Noah.

Lootera on JioCinema

It is a period romantic drama starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. The subtle romance will give you butterflies.

Aashiqui 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry in Aashiqui 2 made everyone blush hard.

Kabir Singh on Netflix

Kabir Singh has to be on this list. Shahid aka Kabir and Kiara aka Preeti's crazy love story was a hit.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video

Of course, this list is incomplete without a Shah Rukh Khan film. Dil Toh Pagal Hai stars SRK with two beauties Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's love saga is still a favourite of all. The songs, the romance, and everything else, we love it all.

Dil Se on Netflix

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se is a story of a journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela on JioCinema

Here's when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story began for real. Their chemistry on-screen will make you go uff...

