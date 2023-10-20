Top 10 most romantic films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

A look at best romantic films that will fill your hearts with love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Dhanush will make you fall in love with him instantly. It is all about love, romance, religion and sacrifice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's saga about love and heartbreak will leave you touched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic is touted to be the best romantic film ever made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is a story of a boy named Janardhan who achieves enormous fame as a musician but leads on the path of self-destruction due to love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another best Hollywood romantic movie is The Notebook. It is a passionate love story of Allie and Noah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a period romantic drama starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. The subtle romance will give you butterflies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry in Aashiqui 2 made everyone blush hard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh has to be on this list. Shahid aka Kabir and Kiara aka Preeti's crazy love story was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, this list is incomplete without a Shah Rukh Khan film. Dil Toh Pagal Hai stars SRK with two beauties Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's love saga is still a favourite of all. The songs, the romance, and everything else, we love it all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se is a story of a journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story began for real. Their chemistry on-screen will make you go uff...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
