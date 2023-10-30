Top 10 most romantic Hindi films to watch with your partner on OTT this Karwa Chauth 2023 

Karwa Chauth special: A list of the 10 most romantic Bollywood movies you can binge with your partner on the festive occasion.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani chose a bold yet necessary topic for their on-screen romance saga. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.  

Jab We Met (2007)

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer rom-com is the best one. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a treat to watch in this one. As is Ajay Devgn. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Jio Cinema. 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's most romantic picture is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

The multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama movie is on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Yes Boss (1997)

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan's rom-com is available on SonyLiv. 

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Before Vivah, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao set goals with Ishq Vishk. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

Biwi No 1 (1999) 

Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan starrer rom-com is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. 

Hum Aapke Hain Koun? (1994)

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's romance in this one is too adorable. Watch it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or ZEE5. 

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) 

Young and adolescent love can be very charming. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Vivah (2006)

It's all about commitment, love and respect. Watch Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao starrer on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video. 

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a sweet romance with a Rajkummar Rao tadka. Watch it on Netflix or ZEE5.

